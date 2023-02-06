Man arrested after crashing into deputy’s car in stolen semi

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says a Crown Point man is facing charges after he crashed into an officer’s squad car in a stolen semi Sunday evening.(Huntington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says a Crown Point man is facing charges after he crashed into an officer’s squad car in a stolen semi Sunday evening.

The department says its deputies and a Markle Police Department officer were called to the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69 and State Road 5 to look for a stolen semi-truck and trailer. They say the semi was reported stolen from Chesterton, Indiana.

Police say when they arrived, they say they found the semi with the suspect still inside. When the officer approached the semi, they say the man started to drive off. The officer says when he ran back and got in his squad car, the suspect purposefully crashed into him.

The suspect then led officers on a 5-mile pursuit that ended when the suspect drove into a field before attempting to run on foot, police say. The man was taken into custody and was identified as a 34-year-old Crown Point man.

