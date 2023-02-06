Local hair stylist turns her divorce into a lesson for others

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One stylist in our area is turning her divorce into something positive.

Stylist Neco Beasley believes it’s time to change the narrative of what divorce can be to what it should be.

According to a recent study, nearly 44% of marriages in 2022 ended in divorce. In this research so many men and women who have gone through the process feel like their life is over. Beasley wants to change that mindset.

Beasley is the owner of House of Neco Salon & Boutique. Coming from a big family, doing hair came early for her. Then, with life, came a relationship. A marriage sprouted in 1995, but so did her career. After her 20-plus years of marriage, a divorce followed. She confided in her salon, her friends, her family and her clients. During that time, she learned something.

“So many women have gone through a divorce, depression, and devastation. And I just share with them, if you do your part to be a better person, you’ll be fine. But if you focus on hurting someone or focus on hurting someone’s career, their life, then you are only destroying yourself.”

Neco Beasley, House of Neco Salon & Boutique

In order for her clients to grow, she decided to write a book and a workbook about her journey. To check out both materials, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court.
Minor critically injured in shooting southeast of downtown Fort Wayne
Pizza Junction
Pizza Junction teases reopening after fire
65-year-old Sergey Macheret
Purdue professor arrested on proposition, meth charges
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer-involved shooting in Marion after reports of shots fired, State Police investigating
Officer-involved shooting in Marion after reports of shots fired, State Police investigating

Latest News

Fort Wayne City Council members are going to be reviewing the city’s boards and commissions to...
City Council pushing for more oversight on boards and commissions
Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma’s driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma’s driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians striking
Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians plan free community concerts
25-year-old Quejuance Stewart
Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in Cambridge Square Apartments shooting