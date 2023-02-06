Local hair stylist turns her divorce into a lesson for others

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One stylist in our area is turning her divorce into something positive.

Stylist Neco Beasley believes it’s time to change the narrative of what divorce can be to what it should be.

According to a recent study, nearly 44% of marriages in 2022 ended in divorce. In this research so many men and women who have gone through the process feel like their life is over. Beasley wants to change that mindset.

Beasley is the owner of House of Neco Salon & Boutique. Coming from a big family, doing hair came early for her. Then, with life, came a relationship. A marriage sprouted in 1995, but so did her career. After her 20-plus years of marriage, a divorce followed. She confided in her salon, her friends, her family and her clients. During that time, she learned something.

“So many women have gone through a divorce, depression, and devastation. And I just share with them, if you do your part to be a better person, you’ll be fine. But if you focus on hurting someone or focus on hurting someone’s career, their life, then you are only destroying yourself.”

In order for her clients to grow, she decided to write a book and a workbook about her journey. To check out both materials, click here .

