Fort Wayne police warn public against sextortion scams

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is issuing a warning to the public about online sextortion scams.

The warning comes as the department marks Feb. 7 Safer Internet Day. Officials say on their Facebook page that sextortion is online sexual exploitation through coercion and blackmail, which are used to demand payments from victims.

Sextortion usually is directed towards younger people, police say.

They say there are tips to prevent these situations from happening, but their biggest piece of advice: stop responding. Police say there are important dos and do nots if someone ends up in this situation.

Do:

  • Stop responding when you are being coerced
  • Take screenshots of the messages
  • Report and block whoever is messaging
  • Report the incident to someone

Don’t:

  • Send more images
  • Pay any amount of money
  • Respond to demands
  • Continue the conversation

Police say even if someone complies with demands, any explicit content sent could still be leaked.

For more information about sextortion/financial sextortion, visit this website.

