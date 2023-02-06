Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Continues 50th Anniversary Celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir may be in the middle of their season, they’re still finding time to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Jocelyn Basse started the Children of Peace Choristers in 1973, which later became the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir a year later. They now have over 250 singers spanning across 11 counties.

But it’s more than just singing, their directors say they want to cultivate a cultured community among their performers by teaching history, team building and leadership and even foreign language and poetry.

Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Busarow has been with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir for 10 years. He says they’ve come a long way.

“That one room schoolhouse was focused on building a really beautiful choir. We’ve maintained that through all of these years, but we’ve also added some other programming to serve all kids. The FWCC is seeking to teach music literacy to kids with diverse backgrounds through song and performance,” Busarow said.

But they say this performance means more than ever.

“I think it’s gonna be really special this season, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, where we’ve had very few opportunities over the last three years to come together, to sing together, to celebrate together,” Assistant Artistic Director Emily Bird said. “To celebrate 50 years coming out of this pandemic, coming back together feels really special.”

If you weren’t able to get tickets for their already sold out show this weekend, their spring concert will be in May.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.