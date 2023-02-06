Driver runs off following high-speed chase, crash in Wells Co.

Wells County police say a car was found wrecked along County Road 800 North near Marzane Road following a pursuit Sunday morning.(Wells County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a suspect who evaded officers during a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., an officer clocked a car speeding at 117 mph while southbound on County Road 300 West near County Road 1000 North.

The department says the officer attempted to stop the driver but called off the pursuit after he says he lost sight of the car.

Police say the car was later found flipped over and wrecked along County Road 800 North near Marzane Road. They say the driver took off on foot and was not found.

The suspect has, however, been identified and they say the investigation is ongoing at the time of this report.

