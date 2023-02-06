City Council pushing for more oversight on boards and commissions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Council members are going to be reviewing the city’s boards and commissions to ensure equal representation of appointed members.

Councilman Russ Jehl says he and other council members wants more involvement in community boards. He says there are 60 boards and commissions across the city each representing a variety of initiatives and goals. Overall, Jehl says Mayor Tom Henry appoints about 180 members to those boards while the council has only been able to appoint less than 50.

City Council’s agenda has an ordinance amendment that will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. Jehl says the amendment is a part of pushing for more equitable division of appointments between the city’s legislative body and executive body.

Jehl says they will be reviewing each board and allowing council to decide which members to add, whether that be a council member, a member of an organization, or even a young emerging leader in the community.

For example, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is made up of board members appointed by several organizations in the city. Jehl says, there are members appointed by the mayor on that board but there are none appointed by city council.

The first official board they will be reviewing is “The Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape, and 16 Sexual Harassment (Commission)” which only has one member appointed by council and seven members from the mayor. Jehl says council wants to add two local medical professionals to that board to represent our hospitals.

Jehl says overall this is a push for better communication between the mayor and council so that both branches of government are equally represented.

Fort Wayne City Council members hold their meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Citizen’s Square. You can find the details of the ordinance amendment by clicking here.

