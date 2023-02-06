Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma’s driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma’s driveway, sent a tort claim notice to Indianapolis leaders on Monday.

The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley, and Alexander Gregory.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Maclin was sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street.

Officers were called to check things out as his grandmother did not recognize the car. IMPD claimed Maclin was asleep when officers arrived and had a gun on his lap.

Maclin’s attorney, Stephen Wagner, said the 24-year-old had come into town to pickup his car from the shop and see family. He came in early and did not want to wake his grandmother up, so he slept in his car in the driveway. His grandmother said she noticed the car when she took her dog out and called police to investigate. She claims she even said it might be one of her grandchildren.

“As soon as I heard anything, I immediately woke up and looked to my right and left and immediately started getting shot,” Maclin said. He said he was then ordered out of the car.

“When I woke up, my hands were at my sides and the gun was on my lap,” Maclin said. “I had no idea what was happening.”

“Anthony is not accused of committing any crime. He was not drunk or high on drugs. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun,” said attorney Stephen Wagner. “He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. In the end, Anthony’s only ‘offense’ was being a young Black man in a high-crime neighborhood. This ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ approach to policing is illegal and cannot be tolerated.”

Maclin said when he got out of the car he realized he had been shot and was having trouble breathing.

According to Maclin’s attorneys, three IMPD officers fired at least 30 shots, hitting Maclin three times. Maclin said he was hit in the right shoulder, lower rib and right arm.

He was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries. Maclin’s attorneys said he is now back at home recovering and will not be able to work for at least three months.

Maclin’s attorneys further claim that IMPD told them the bodycam footage is “inconclusive” as to whether Maclin ever pointed his gun at officers. Attorneys claim the family has seen the footage and they say it is clear and shows Maclin without a gun in his hand. They claim officers never gave a command to drop the gun and only told him to “raise your hands” after they began firing.

“These three officers emptied their magazines firing into a car where there was no threat,” Wagner said.

Wagner said Maclin never touched his gun and there was no threat to the officers. He said the officers were panicked after the shooting and seemed to admit they were aware they made a mistake.

Maclin’s grandmother, Vicki Driver, said when Maclin got out police handcuffed him. She said once officers noticed he was really bleeding, they began providing medical care. She said she spoke with him after the shooting and he said he would be OK, but he was starting to lose consciousness.

As a community leader, Driver said she tells police if they see something bad to call IMPD.

“I tell them call the police. After this, I can never tell them that cause this shouldn’t have happened,” Driver said.

Driver said she is on a community review board that looks at critical incidents involving IMPD, such as shootings involving officers. She said she is not sure she can take part in that community review board any longer.

“It is only by the grace of God that Anthony is still here,” Driver said.

In addition to the tort notice, attorneys are requesting the following:

IMPD to immediately release the unedited officer bodycam footage of this incident

IMPD to terminate the employment of officers Chandler, Riley and Gregory

The Marion County prosecutor to criminally charge all three officers for their criminal actions

IMPD tells 13News it plans to release a “critical incident video” of the incident. Those usually include select portions of bodycam video. IMPD also said it would not comment on the tort notice “out of respect for the judicial process.”

