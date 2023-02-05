Students compete in regional construction trades competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - February is career and technical education month and students from across Allen County celebrated by getting their hands dirty and going to work.

Around 70 students gathered at Anthis Career Center’s construction trades building to participate in the Regional Skills USA Competition Saturday morning.

Student showed off their employable skills in welding, construction trades, culinary arts, and automotive.

One of the students who competed in the construction event was Carroll High School senior David Guzman who said the experience was a way to learn more about his passion.

“I was always into doing stuff with my hand, and into craftsmanship or woodworking, and doing stuff like that,” David Guzman says. “I feel like the best way to make an impact in the world while doing something I like is going into the construction field.”

Business partners from the community judged the students’ performances and organizers say the growth over the years has been phenomental.

“The skills just don’t go away,” Fort Wayne Community Schools instructor Chris Roberts said. “And you see a lot of alumni walking through as our judges just visiting hanging out this event altogether it’s big for our school and we are really just proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”>

The top 5 in every trade will go on to compete at the state level in Indianapolis in April. From there those winners will compete at the national level.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.