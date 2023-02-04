Pizza Junction teases reopening after fire

Pizza Junction
Pizza Junction(WPTA)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Huntington, Ind. (WPTA) -A beloved Huntington restaurant is one step closer to reopening its doors.

Pizza Junction posted a sneak peek to their Facebook page of a look inside the establishment.

The caption read, ‘on track for late spring early summer” with a pizza emoji.

Last May the business spontaneous combusted.

The restaurant was open when the fire started. Luckly no one was injured in the fire.

However, the restaurant was focused to close its doors for extensive repairs.

A GoFundMe was set up so the owners could restore and repair the building back to its historic charm.

The business has been family owned and operated since 1983.

