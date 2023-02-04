Fire destroys Chestnut Hills home

Firefighters said the fire began in the kitchen and quickly spread.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Flames destroyed a house in a golf course community on Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:00 p.m. in a home on Chestnut Hills Parkway.

The wealthy neighborhood is tucked away on Fort Wayne’s west side near Scott and Illinois roads.

Firefighters said the fire broke out as a meal was cooking in the kitchen. The two people who were inside the home tired to put it out but the flames grew too quickly.

It only took firefighters three minutes to arrive, but by then the fire had consumed the garage and moved into other areas of the house.

The two occupants escaped safely.

Firefighters stayed behind after the flames were extinguished to monitor for additional flare ups.

