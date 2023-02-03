US Rep. Spartz won’t seek Indiana Senate seat — or new term

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., listens to proposed amendments as the House Judiciary Committee...
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., listens to proposed amendments as the House Judiciary Committee holds its first meeting under the Republican majority, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz said Friday she would not seek reelection to her Indiana seat next year or jump into the Republican primary for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Spartz’s decision further solidifies the chances of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for the Senate seat from the Republican-dominated state, after former Gov. Mitch Daniels declined earlier in the week to become a candidate.

RELATED: Banks talks to 21Alive as he launches Senate bid

The Senate scramble started with current GOP Sen. Mike Braun’s move to make a 2024 run for governor, but Banks has consolidated support from former President Donald Trump and the Senate Republican national campaign organization. Banks has become a combative defender of Trump since first being elected to Congress from a heavily Republican district in northeastern Indiana in 2016.

Spartz, 44, said in her statement Friday that “being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”

The Ukrainian-born Spartz, who won her second term from a central Indiana district last fall, has been critical at times of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government since the Russian invasion began last February, primarily regarding alleged high-level corruption.

Spartz faced a tight and expensive campaign to first win the seat in 2020, but a Republican redrawing of congressional districts shifted the Democratic-leaning north side of Indianapolis out of the district and gave it more GOP-friendly rural areas north and northeast of the city. She received 61% of the vote last fall in defeating an under-funded Democratic candidate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police intestate a shooting along Winchester Road Thursday evening
One person shot along Winchester Road
A historical barn in Convoy, Ohio is being moved down the street to Lincoln Ridge Farms.
Historic Convoy, Ohio barn to move
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday after customer pulls gun, police say
23-year-old Torrese Bobo
FWPD: Man arrested in 2021 homicide

Latest News

The Democrat announced her run for the council on Feb. 3.
Audrey Davis announces Fort Wayne City Council run
Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented immigrants in Indiana
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, left, speaks with reporters alongside Gov....
Indiana public health program boost clears legislative panel
"I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the people of Fort Wayne and my...
AWS Foundation CEO files for Fort Wayne City Council race