Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

80-year-old Robert Davis was last seen Feb. 3 in Lafayette. Police believe he may be in danger...
80-year-old Robert Davis was last seen Feb. 3 in Lafayette. Police believe he may be in danger and need medical assistance.(Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: Police have canceled this Silver Alert. They say Robert was found safe.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issue for an elderly Tippecanoe County man.

80-year-old Robert Davis was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans. He is missing from Lafayette, Ind., and officials say he was last seen a little after 3 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Officials say Davis is 5′10,″ 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They say he is driving a silver 2016 Buick Enclave with an Indiana license plate that reads 125NDU.

Police say they believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If any anyone has any information of Davis’ whereabouts, you are urged by officials to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 423-9321, or call 911.

