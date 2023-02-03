Purdue professor arrested on proposition, meth charges

Police arrested 65-year-old Sergey Macheret, of Lafayette for making an unlawful proposition, and dealing and possession of methamphetamine.
65-year-old Sergey Macheret
65-year-old Sergey Macheret(Tippecanoe Sheriff's Department)
By WTHR
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) - Lafayette police arrested a Purdue University professor Wednesday after what they described as a lengthy investigation.

In December 2022, police got information about a suspicious man approaching women. Police said people reported similar incidents over the last two months.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Special Victim Unit started an investigation, which led to identifying the suspect, 65-year-old Sergey Macheret, of Lafayette.

On Feb. 1, police pulled the suspect over near the intersection of North 18th and Union streets.

Macheret was then arrested for making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

A spokesperson with Purdue said the university is aware of the arrest and preliminary charges, and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Macharet, who is listed on the university’s website as being employed in the School of Aeronauts and Astronautics since 2014, has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings, the spokesperson said. Macharet is also not allowed to be on campus while the investigation continues.

According to the spokesperson, the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs.

