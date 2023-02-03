One person shot along Winchester Road

Police intestate a shooting along Winchester Road Thursday evening
Police intestate a shooting along Winchester Road Thursday evening
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot along Winchester Road Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. just south of Airport Expressway.

The corridor is busy with traffic most of the day.

Video from a 21Alive crew showed police tape stretched across Winchester Road with a pickup truck surrounded by police vehicles.

Officers did not give details on the victim or what may have led to the violence.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

