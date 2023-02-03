Monthslong Decatur Road closure to begin Monday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities officials are giving drivers a heads up about a monthslong closure planned for a busy road on the city’s south side.

Officials say starting Monday, Feb. 6, Decatur Road will be closed to traffic between Paulding and Tillman Road. They say the closure is expected to last for three months for work to improve drainage.

They say through traffic should use Lafayette/US 27 or Anthony Boulevard during the closure. Local traffic, those residents and businesses along that stretch of Decatur Road, will have access to their properties, officials say.

The upgrades will include the installation of more than 1900 feet of stormwater pipe, new inlets, and swales to improve drainage and increase capacity.

