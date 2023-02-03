Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday after customer pulls gun, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a heavy police presence at a Fort Wayne Walmart Thursday evening after the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a customer pulled out a gun in the store.

The department says they were called to the Walmart on Lima Road around 7 p.m. on reports that a “disgruntled customer” pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air.

Police say the store’s loss prevention staff believed the suspect was still in the store when officers arrived. FWPD says they began to search for the suspect, and during the search, they evacuated the store for customer safety.

Once detectives reviewed surveillance video, they learned that the suspect had already left the store. The department says they have identified a person of interest in the case and are still searching for them.

