Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday after customer pulls gun, police say

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a heavy police presence at a Fort Wayne Walmart Thursday evening after the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a customer pulled out a gun in the store.

The department says they were called to the Walmart on Lima Road around 7 p.m. on reports that a “disgruntled customer” pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air.

Police say the store’s loss prevention staff believed the suspect was still in the store when officers arrived. FWPD says they began to search for the suspect, and during the search, they evacuated the store for customer safety.

Once detectives reviewed surveillance video, they learned that the suspect had already left the store. The department says they have identified a person of interest in the case and are still searching for them.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police intestate a shooting along Winchester Road Thursday evening
One person shot along Winchester Road
A historical barn in Convoy, Ohio is being moved down the street to Lincoln Ridge Farms.
Historic Convoy, Ohio barn to move
23-year-old Torrese Bobo
FWPD: Man arrested in 2021 homicide

Latest News

The Democrat announced her run for the council on Feb. 3.
Audrey Davis announces Fort Wayne City Council run
On Aug. 19, 2022, 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.
Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles
FILE PHOTO - The Grand Wayne Center
Grand Wayne Center had ‘remarkable’ 2022, leaders say
Mother discusses impact of childhood traumas on students’ behavior
Linda Likes It: T.R.A.I.N.
Linda Likes It: T.R.A.I.N. Model Club Nonprofit