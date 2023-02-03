Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles

On Aug. 19, 2022, 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.
On Aug. 19, 2022, 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.(Humane Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) says they are honoring the Fort Wayne shelter that helped rescue dozens of beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia last fall.

BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility headed to Humane Fort Wayne

Humane Fort Wayne worked with HSUS to save 79 beagles from Envigo, a private contract research organization that was at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. Investigators say inspections of the facility revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue.
Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue.(Humane Fort Wayne)

Now, Humane Fort Wayne and the other Hoosier shelters who helped save the dogs are being honored at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb 7.

Officials say House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), Rep. Kyle Miller (D-Fort Wayne) and Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) are authoring a House resolution to honor the shelters for their role in the “historic operation”.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Northern Indiana streams filled with brown trout, DNR says

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says their Division of Fish and Wildlife placed about 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams.

Community

Fort Wayne lands #2 spot in emerging housing markets report

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Realtor.com shows three Indiana cities have landed at the top of their emerging housing markets list for Winter 2023.

Community

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center unveils new building

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday, health care officials at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center unveiled their new building focused on women’s health.

Community

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights 2022 successes, setbacks

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights their major successes and setbacks in 2022.

Latest News

News

Vera Bradley “superfan” excited about the return of annual outlet sale

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
In life, you’d be wise to find someone who loved you as much as Taryn Tolliver loves Vera Bradley.

Special Segments

IN the Arts: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents ‘Hello Dolly!’

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
|
By Ana Ehinger
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Hello Dolly! returns to the Civic Theatre stage.

Community

Huntington shelter treating dog thrown from truck seeking donations

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Huntington County Humane Society put out a plea on social media for donations after a heartbreaking story involving a beagle.

Community

Parkview Physicians Group opens Electric Works clinic

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The area’s largest healthcare system has officially opened a clinic at the Electric Works campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

News

Vera Bradley announces 2023 annual outlet sale dates

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
After nearly three years of cancellations due to COVID-19, officials with one of the area’s largest outlet sales have announced its return.

Community

Electric Works gives sneak peek into future projects

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Electric Works campus just lit their sign Monday evening, and officials say big things will be coming soon.