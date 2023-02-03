Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) says they are honoring the Fort Wayne shelter that helped rescue dozens of beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia last fall.

BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility headed to Humane Fort Wayne

Humane Fort Wayne worked with HSUS to save 79 beagles from Envigo, a private contract research organization that was at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. Investigators say inspections of the facility revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue. (Humane Fort Wayne)

Now, Humane Fort Wayne and the other Hoosier shelters who helped save the dogs are being honored at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb 7.

Officials say House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), Rep. Kyle Miller (D-Fort Wayne) and Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) are authoring a House resolution to honor the shelters for their role in the “historic operation”.

“Welcoming these beagles to Indiana and seeing them get adopted into homes was one of the best highlights in 2022. We are so grateful to Humane Fort Wayne and Humane Indiana for working with our organization to place 79 beagles into homes where they have warm beds, toys, treats, loving families and all the comforts that they wouldn’t have been able to experience had they gone on to be laboratory subjects. Until the day when testing on dogs becomes a thing of the past, we will fight for laws that will give all dogs in Indiana laboratories a chance to live in loving homes. Last year, we investigated a Mount Vernon facility owned by Inotiv and came to know dogs used in a study there. Inotiv refused to spare their lives. We are doing all we can to avoid that fate for others.”

