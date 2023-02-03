Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) says they are honoring the Fort Wayne shelter that helped rescue dozens of beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia last fall.
Humane Fort Wayne worked with HSUS to save 79 beagles from Envigo, a private contract research organization that was at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. Investigators say inspections of the facility revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.
Now, Humane Fort Wayne and the other Hoosier shelters who helped save the dogs are being honored at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb 7.
Officials say House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), Rep. Kyle Miller (D-Fort Wayne) and Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) are authoring a House resolution to honor the shelters for their role in the “historic operation”.
