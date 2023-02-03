Grand Wayne Center had ‘remarkable’ 2022, leaders say

FILE PHOTO - The Grand Wayne Center
FILE PHOTO - The Grand Wayne Center(The Grand Wayne Center)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Board of Commissioners were given an optimistic update about the state of business at the Grand Wayne Center on Friday.

During the board’s Friday morning meeting, the Capital Improvement Board (CIB) told commissioners that the event center hosted 50 conventions in 2022. They say those events helped generate more than 20,000 hotel room stays, helping to bolster the local economy.

CIB members say those are good numbers—considering how the year started.

“Typically, we have between 50 and 55 [conventions], but this was especially notable because the first quarter was still heavily impacted by COVID, so we were off to a slow start, so 50 for the year is really remarkable,” CIB member Lisa Starkes says.

She says the Grand Wayne Center is set to have a strong year in 2023 with 44 conventions already booked, and nine pending.

