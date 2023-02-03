Fernhill Avenue to be closed for several weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department announced a road closure due to a moth’s long powerline project.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 6, officials say Fernhill Avenue will be closed off to traffic between Lima Road and Wells Street. They say the northbound section of Wells Street to eastbound Fernhill Avenue will remain open.

The road closure, according to officials, is due to a multi-month underground powerline project by AEP within that area.

They say this part of the project should be finished by Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.