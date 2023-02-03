Fernhill Avenue to be closed for several weeks

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department announced a road closure due to a moth’s long powerline project.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 6, officials say Fernhill Avenue will be closed off to traffic between Lima Road and Wells Street. They say the northbound section of Wells Street to eastbound Fernhill Avenue will remain open.

The road closure, according to officials, is due to a multi-month underground powerline project by AEP within that area.

They say this part of the project should be finished by Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police intestate a shooting along Winchester Road Thursday evening
One person shot along Winchester Road
A historical barn in Convoy, Ohio is being moved down the street to Lincoln Ridge Farms.
Historic Convoy, Ohio barn to move
23-year-old Torrese Bobo
FWPD: Man arrested in 2021 homicide
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday after customer pulls gun, police say

Latest News

The Democrat announced her run for the council on Feb. 3.
Audrey Davis announces Fort Wayne City Council run
On Aug. 19, 2022, 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.
Humane Fort Wayne among shelters being honored for help rescuing beagles
FILE PHOTO - The Grand Wayne Center
Grand Wayne Center had ‘remarkable’ 2022, leaders say
Mother discusses impact of childhood traumas on students’ behavior
Linda Likes It: T.R.A.I.N.
Linda Likes It: T.R.A.I.N. Model Club Nonprofit