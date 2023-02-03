‘Fast food block’ near Grand Wayne Center likely to be sold, officials say

Downtown "fast food block"
Downtown "fast food block"(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The fast food restaurants next to the Grand Wayne Center could be on borrowed time.

The land occupied by Taco Bell, Rally’s, and King Gyros will likely be sold to the Capital Improvement Board (CIB), which owns the Grand Wayne Center, by the end of the year. That information was presented by the CIB to the Allen County Board of Commissioners Friday morning.

They say the lease for Rally’s and King Gyros is up this year, but Taco Bell still has 22 years left on its downtown lease. A spokesperson for the CIB says the owners of that Taco Bell franchise are open to moving.

That same spokesperson said there aren’t any immediate plans to use the space, however, the area was previously considered for a downtown arena.

In 2017, plans were scrapped for the downtown arena to host sporting events and concerts after a consultant’s report said the proposed $105-million facility would lose money. Then in 2020, plans to buy the fast food block were again discussed, although the use of the land was never set in stone.

