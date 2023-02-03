EMS provider facing $3.5 million shortfall, plans to request public funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s ambulance provider is already battling a paramedic shortage, and while it’s improving, it comes at a cost.

At Thursday’s Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board of directors meeting, TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz announced they have been operating at a deficit. Benz says they only have two months worth of payroll left in their budget.

TRAA is looking at a $3.5 million shortfall and Benz says he’s going to ask for public funding to help them keep providing emergency services.

“Our budget unfortunately doesn’t support some of the changes we’ve made,” Benz said. “We’re operating at a deficit and we knew we would.”

The ambulance provider has seen delayed response times among other issues. Benz says he’s been making a lot of changes to curb the ongoing paramedic shortage at TRAA. Those changes include pay increases for their paramedics and EMTs. Now, those problems are beginning to improve but the money is running out.

“The administration asked us to operate at a deficit and spend down some of our reserves and now we are reaching that with salaries,” he said. “We probably have about two months left.”

Benz plans on asking the city and the county for taxpayer money. He says he’s already had informal conversations with the mayor and county commissioners and they’ve been supportive.

“They understand the value of our service,” he said. “In the past we’ve had such bad compliance times and that was a bad look for our organization and nobody wants to see anyone suffer.”

He says he plans to point to TRAA’s improvements when he makes the funding request. An ambulance is required to arrive at an emergency in less than eight and a half minutes in order to be compliant. In January, TRAA was compliant 84.4% of the time compared to 64% this time last year.

Benz says there’s no need to panic about this situation as he plans to make his request soon.

21Investigates reached out to the mayors office for comment and they shared the following statement:

Mayor Henry receives regular reports from the Director of TRAA and the Mayoral appointees to the TRAA Board. He has been expecting TRAA to make a request for supplemental funding and will continue to support TRAA’s efforts to increase staffing and generate self-sustaining revenue. City and County councils, as the fiscal bodies, will need to decide whether they’ll financially support the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and their efforts to provide quality ambulance services to the community. While we don’t envision the City of Fort Wayne needing to take over ambulance services, residents of the City of Fort Wayne can be assured that they’ll continue to receive ambulance services now and in the future without interruption. Public safety has been and continues to be a top priority.

21Investigates also reached out to the county commissioners office for comment and they shared the following statement:

While we were made aware in prior months that TRAA was having financial difficulties, we have not received a specific request related to their board meeting last night that was covered by local media. We will certainly give any request that comes a thorough evaluation as EMS service is a critical issue in the community. Allen County does not itself provide EMS service. It is in no position to take over TRAA as there is no department, funding, structure, staff, or infrastructure in place at the county level to do so. The provision of EMS service in areas outside of Fort Wayne is partly what spurred the creation of several fire districts in December to scale up the EMS efforts of township and volunteer Fire/EMS departments. The Board of Commissioners is very concerned about EMS service, which is why they were involved in the creation of outlying fire districts who were increasingly being needed to cover for TRAA when its staffing levels were below sufficient levels. TRAA provides EMS service predominantly in the City of Fort Wayne. The other cities/towns/townships have coverage via township/volunteer fire and EMS departments.

Benz says he does not have a specific timeline for when he will make his formal request.

