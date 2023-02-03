Community that Cares: Elementary students collect donations for kids in need

Elementary school students collect donations for kids in need
By Kayla Stewart
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At 21Alive, we believe it is important to tell you about all the good happening here in our community.

This week on “Community that Cares,” we introduce you to students at Lincoln Village Elementary in Fort Wayne who are motivated to give back.

The students on council came up with the idea to create what they call “cheer packages” to give to local police departments, so that officers could hand them out when they come across a child in need.

They got the entire school involved, encouraging classmates to bring in donations such as stuffed animals, blankets and books.

The students brought in more than 2,500 items in about two weeks, which turned out to be about 500 cheer packages donated to the Fort Wayne and Geneva police departments.

