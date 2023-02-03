COURT DOCS: Argument at strip club leads to fatal shooting

Tony Jackson (left) and Torrese Bobo (right)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two men are facing murder charges after court documents allege the pair fatally shot a man while he was sleeping in his car in May of 2021.

Tony Jackson and Torrese Bobo are charged in the May 2, 2021, shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel M. Nolan near the intersection of Hanna and Oxford Streets.

Court documents say witnesses told police Nolan was at Club 44 when an argument broke out and the group was kicked out by security. A witness said Nolan left and then passed out in his car with a gun on his lap.

Police say they collected video that showed two people walking alongside a light-colored Saturn near Hanna St. A short time later, gunshots are heard and the same two people are seen running down an alley near Hanna and Oxford streets and getting into the car.

Video from the Marathon Gas Station nearby shows the two people walk slowly up to the car and firing shots in Nolan’s car before running away.

Detectives interviewed Jackson, who said he and the woman driving the Saturn went to visit Nolan but found him asleep in the car. He said they didn’t want to wake him up so they left.

Another witness told police she called her son, Tony Jackson, about an argument with Nolan, which police believe was the argument that happened at the strip club. She said Jackson became “very angry” afterwards. She said she believes Jackson picked up someone else and returned to the car where Nolan was sleeping and shot him. That second man has been identified as 23-year-old Torrese Bobo.

The woman who owns the Saturn said she thought they were going to buy marijuana. Police say they found no evidence to show Nolan sold narcotics and found no communication of them planning to meet up.

Video of the shooting shows there was no interaction between Jackson, Bobo and Nolan before Nolan was shot. The video also has audio of Jackson saying “Say no more! I’m going to f*** him up!”

Jackson was arrested in July of 2021 and Bobo was just arrested on Feb. 2, 2023. Both men are facing murder charges. Jackson is set to stand jury trial starting Sept. 15.

