Audrey Davis announces Fort Wayne City Council run

The Democrat announced her run for the council on Feb. 3.(Audrey Davis)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yet another person threw their hat in the ring for the Fort Wayne City Council race.

Audrey Davis (D) announced her At-Large candidacy bid on Friday morning at the Rousseau Center.

Davis, according to a news release, will be running her platform on building a “bold, inclusive, and caring Fort Wayne.”

She invited all supporters and the general public to the Tall Rabbit Café to share more on her platform and listen for residents’ concerns and answer any questions.

The 39-year-old Democrat and U.S. Navy veteran is currently a faith-based community organizer and is the former co-founder of Faith in Indiana. She is also the former director of the Office of Social Justice Ministries for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

To read more about her campaign and platform, view her website.

