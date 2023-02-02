Northern Indiana streams filled with brown trout, DNR says

Indiana DNR
Indiana DNR
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says their Division of Fish and Wildlife placed about 4,500 brown trout into several northern Indiana streams.

Officials say at the time of their release, most of the fish were raised at the Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery to be between between 8 and 14 inches, and they were obtained from Illinois sometime last year.

DNR personnel say there were six streams across the northern part of the state that were stocked with the fish, including Little Kankakee River in LaPorte County, Pigeon River in Steuben-LaGrange Counties, and the Rowe Eden Ditch in LaGrange-Elkhart Counties.

Officials say though the harvesting season is closed for the winter through April 29, they say anglers can still enjoy the newly-stocked streams anytime before then.

They also urge that anyone who catches trout must place them back in the water immediately.

The DNR says anglers over the age of 18 must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp in order to fish for trout.

For more information on purchasing a fishing license, officials say to visit their website.

