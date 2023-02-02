Jefferson Pointe announces partnership with Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area shopping center has teamed up with a Fort Wayne girl whose initiative to help bring people together has gained national attention.

Sammie Vance brought the buddy bench project to area schools starting in 2017--where any student who feels lonely or is wanting to make a new friend can sit on the bench. It’s an eco-friendly project as well, as the benches are made from recycled plastic caps.

The Fort Wayne native was also featured on the Today Show in 2018, where it was announced that all Walgreen’s stores in the state said they would collect their stock caps for her over the summer.

Jefferson Pointe officials say the new bench outside of goodMRKT was funded by Vance’s friend, Emery O’Connor, who officials say sold handmade earrings at the store to help out. The addition marks Vance’s 79th bench brought to the Summit City.

