Jefferson Pointe announces partnership with Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area shopping center has teamed up with a Fort Wayne girl whose initiative to help bring people together has gained national attention.

Sammie Vance brought the buddy bench project to area schools starting in 2017--where any student who feels lonely or is wanting to make a new friend can sit on the bench. It’s an eco-friendly project as well, as the benches are made from recycled plastic caps.

The Fort Wayne native was also featured on the Today Show in 2018, where it was announced that all Walgreen’s stores in the state said they would collect their stock caps for her over the summer.

Jefferson Pointe officials say the new bench outside of goodMRKT was funded by Vance’s friend, Emery O’Connor, who officials say sold handmade earrings at the store to help out. The addition marks Vance’s 79th bench brought to the Summit City.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to spread our mission throughout the country, as well as outside of the U.S., but it feels extra special to be able to bring another Buddy Bunch to my hometown. You never know who might be feeling lonely, so I hope this new bench serves as a reminder to be a friend to those around you and spread kindness wherever you go.”

