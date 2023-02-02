Indiana lawmakers propose lifting statewide ban on throwing stars

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - As Indiana lawmakers get right to work at The Statehouse, one bill will address certain recreational activities.

The bill in question, created by State Senators Liz Brown and Linda Rogers, will legalize the purchase and recreational usage of throwing stars in public.

Throwing stars are star-shaped, bladed weapons. They are also currently illegal in Indiana.

Officials say the bill, if passed, will allow for anyone over the age of 12 to purchase and own a throwing star. Many places that have axe-throwing say they would possibly offer throwing stars if they become legal.

The bill recently passed in the Senate 8-0, and it now moves to the house.

