Indiana lawmakers propose lifting statewide ban on throwing stars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - As Indiana lawmakers get right to work at The Statehouse, one bill will address certain recreational activities.

The bill in question, created by State Senators Liz Brown and Linda Rogers, will legalize the purchase and recreational usage of throwing stars in public.

Throwing stars are star-shaped, bladed weapons. They are also currently illegal in Indiana.

Officials say the bill, if passed, will allow for anyone over the age of 12 to purchase and own a throwing star. Many places that have axe-throwing say they would possibly offer throwing stars if they become legal.

“It’s one of those things I think people are scared of stuff like that, which rightfully so, they see it as a weapon where a lot of those things are gravitating towards a sport, a general activity, rather than something that is used in a dangerous harmful way. There’s certain precautions you can take gloves and stuff like that that we would implement, but at the same time, it’s kinda sharper on all edges, so the chances of it sticking are higher, it’s a little lighter weight, alright. The chances of it going wrong you know are just slimmer.”

The bill recently passed in the Senate 8-0, and it now moves to the house.

