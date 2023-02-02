Historic Convoy, Ohio barn to move

Convoy, OHIO. (WPTA) - One Ohio family’s dream of bringing a neighborhood landmark back to life is one step closer to reality.

The Thomas family of Convoy began a three-day process of moving an historic barn to their Lincoln Ridge Farm property.

For 100 years this white barn has sat on the Poling family’s property.

It’s located a mile away from the Thomas’ farm Just off Old Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30.

Back when it was first built, the barn was used to hold horses, cattle and hay.

It was handmade with white oak wood. Feature like the rounded roof and wood details made this barn unique for its time.

About 11 months ago the Poling family realized that they needed more space for farm equipment. The plan was to remove the old barn and put up a new one.

That’s when the Thomas’ offered to buy the relocated barn and move it to theirs.

“I cannot see a building like this destroyed,” Jeff Thomas said. “You look up and it’s such an architectural marvel.”

Once moved the couple plan to restore the barn, with new siding and windows.

And creating a wedding reception venue with a bar, kitchen and room for 300 guest.

The Thomas’ say that saving the barn was not only cheaper than building a new barn but helped save a local landmark.

“We are still preserving the past” Cathy Thomas said.

“If we do things right with the construction and restoration this building could last indefinitely and easily another two or three hundred years,” Jeff Thomas said.

The process to lift the structure has started Wednesday.

The barn will start its move Friday and is expected to take a majority of the day to move.

