FWPD: Man arrested in 2021 homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a man wanted in a 2021 murder is now behind bars.

Police say around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the department’s Homicide Unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail for 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. They say Bobo was wanted in the murder of Daniel Nolan in May of 2021 in the 3500 block of S Hannah St.

Bobo is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

The department says they were assisted by the Emergency Service Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

