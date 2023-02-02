Fort Wayne VA Medical Center unveils new building

By Alex Null
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday, health care officials at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center unveiled their new modernized facility focused on women’s health.

According to healthcare officials with VA Northern Indiana, the building - building 8 - will provide a variety of benefits fixated on women’s health. Those benefits include pain management - such as chiropractic care and massage therapy - as well as access to complex procedures and access to psychologists and other mental health professionals.

“Our women veterans are the fastest growing veteran population to utilize VA services,” Dr. Grace Stringfellow, Chief of Staff at VA Northern Indiana, said. “They have special needs, and we want to accommodate [those needs] in a safe and secure place that they enjoy coming to, and we can take care of all of their health needs in one place. This swing space gives us that opportunity. They have their own waiting area. They have their own areas for special exams and it’s a very exciting opportunity.”

Officials call this the first building block towards their future in northern Indiana. They also say the building expands their ability to help provide pain management specifically for women’s health care.

