Black History Month festivities kick off at ACPL

By Emilia Miles
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - February is Black History Month and leaders at the Allen County Public Library have lined up activities, speakers and programs to celebrate the month.

Library officials say this month is to reflect upon our families, their history and their stories. They want to remind us, there’s no better way to understand who we are than by exploring who we come from.

Wednesday, an event called “Cultural Intelligence: The Essential Ingredient for Supporting Black Employees” took place at the main branch. It featured local leader and vice president of employee wellbeing at Sweetwater, Dr. Kristal Walker. She discussed how to use cultural intelligence to build personal and professional relationships in the workplace.

All events this month is free and open to the public. For more information about Black History Month activities at the library, click here!

