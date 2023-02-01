Vera Bradley “superfan” excited about the return of annual outlet sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In life, you’d be wise to find someone who loved you as much as Taryn Tolliver loves Vera Bradley.

“This is my own little room, and all my blankets are Vera Bradley,” Tolliver said. “My pillows are Vera Bradley. I have hundreds of Vera Bradley bags in my closet.”

Tolliver lives in Atlanta, but her affection for Vera Bradley connects her to Fort Wayne.

“It’s just a product that I’ve loved for so many years,” Tolliver said. “I don’t carry any other kind of bag. I don’t carry any other kind of luggage.”

Tolliver came to Fort Wayne for the Vera Bradley Outlet Sale in 2019 with her friends. The only things her handbag couldn’t carry were the memories she made.

“My friends and I go on a girl’s trip every year, but there’s nothing like our Vera Bradley girl’s trip,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver was heartbroken over the COVID-19 cancellations. So, when Vera Bradley recently announced the return of the sale this June, Tolliver began planning a trip with her friends.

“One of my friends and I texted, and her vacation is scheduled for that week and she’s actually considering pushing her leave time back for her vacation so we can go, because we’ve been waiting so long,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver is “tickled paisley” for the return of the sale and connecting with her like-minded superfans.

“Having it back is really meaningful to me, and I know it is to all my Vera lovers out there,” Tolliver said.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.