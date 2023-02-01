Trump endorses Jim Banks in Indiana Senate race

FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at the podium during a news conference after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the two for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed GOP Congressman Jim Banks in the race for the Indiana Senate seat.

Trump sent his endorsement Wednesday on his social media platform TruthSocial. Rep. Banks, who is currently representing Indiana’s Third District, shared a screenshot of Trump’s message to his Twitter page.

The former Republican president’s message comes as no surprise as Banks has been a staunch Trump supporter throughout his career. Trump’s show of support comes the day after former Gov. Mitch Daniels (R) announced he would not be seeking the open Senate seat following weeks of speculation.

21Alive recently interviewed Banks, asking him questions related to the 2020 election and Trump’s claims that the outcomes were illegitimate. You can watch his responses here.

Banks, who was elected in 2016, formally announced on Jan. 17 that he aims to replace current Senator Mike Braun (R), who is leaving the seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024.

