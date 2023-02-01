Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2021 homicide

21-year-old Ahmad Pearson
21-year-old Ahmad Pearson(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who was arrested in the 2021 shooting death of a 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Police say 21-year-old Ahmad Pearson fatally shot Travis Jones on August 31, 2021. Court documents show police believe the Pearson was seeking revenge for his mother’s murder.

Officers say Twilah Newmon-Jones, Pearson’s mother, was murdered in September of 2020 and one of the suspects in the case matched Travis Jones’ description. According to court documents, a witness told police they heard Pearson planned to retaliate against Jones.

In court on Wednesday, documents show Pearson entered a plea agreement for the charges of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm. He would spend no less than 20 years and no more than 40 years behind bars for those charges, the agreement says. The plea agreement calls for the charge of murder to be dropped if it is accepted by a judge.

Pearson is set to be sentenced on March 16.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Works campus just lit their sign Monday evening, and officials say big things will...
Electric Works gives sneak peek into future projects
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
The sheriff's office says cameras showed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Steven...
Caught on camera: Man repeatedly peeped in woman’s window, authorities say
26-year-old Aine Noh
Fort Wayne man arrested on rape, child molestation charges

Latest News

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights their major successes and setbacks in 2022, as they...
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights 2022 successes, setbacks
A "temp" worker was seriously injured in a shooting at BERNE Apparel
Gunman in 2021 shooting outside of Ossian factory pleads guilty
Nothing beats homemade biscuits! Watch as Tony Betton, Jr. and Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods...
Goodies with Grace: Classic Biscuits
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
Trump endorses Jim Banks in Indiana Senate race