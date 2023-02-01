Indiana House passes bill allowing cities to designate “outdoor refreshment areas”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Soon, you may be able to carry alcohol outside when you’re hanging out at The Landing or Electric Works.

Indiana state representatives voted 87-7 to pass House Bill 1349. The bill would allow cities and towns to designate “outdoor refreshment areas” (ORAs). Essentially, they are areas where you can buy alcohol and walk around outside, instead of being restricted to a business’ property.

Michael Galbraith with the Downtown Improvement District supports the bill. He believes it would help businesses on The Landing during their First Fridays events in the summer.

“With The Landing, only one business, right now, can sell those outdoor drinks and the other ones that are literally on the same block cannot. So, that’s kind of inherently picking a winner and a loser and that’s not something we’d prefer to do,” Galbraith says.

One of those businesses is Mercado.

General Manager Jannine Ramirez-Perez says alcohol accounts for about 40% of their sales. So, she thinks the idea of an ORA would help everyone, including customers.

“People like to grab a cocktail while they wait for their reservation time or wait for their table,” Ramirez-Perez says. “Sometimes, quote times are sometimes up to two hours, two and a half hours. So, there’s definitely time for people to hang out and enjoy a cocktail.”

For Mercado, or any small business where an ORA is established, Galbraith says he’s happy the bill will focus on what he believes will make the area prosperous, saying “whether that’s a mom and pop producer of a local cider or if that’s a restaurant on The Landing selling something, small businesses are the core of what we’re trying to support here in Northeast Indiana.”

State Representatives Phil Giaquinta and Kyle Miller, both Democrats from Fort Wayne, authored a similar bill. They said in a statement that they were happy this bill was passing.

The bill now goes to the senate for approval. In years past, Senator Liz Brown has authored similar bills, but has not received the support needed to pass.

