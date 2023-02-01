Gunman in 2021 shooting outside of Ossian factory pleads guilty

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man charged with shooting a fellow worker at an Ossian factory in October of 2021 has entered a guilty plea.

On the second day of Reonte Moore’s jury trial on Jan. 24, he entered a plea agreement for the charge of attempted murder. The agreement, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for the second charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon to be dropped.

Moore was arrested after a shooting on Oct. 22, 2021, at BERNE Apparel in Ossian. Police say they were called to the business on reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Officers say Moore fired multiple shots, seriously wounding the 22-year-old man with whom he had been arguing with. Court documents say both men were “temp” workers, assigned by an agency to work at the factory.

Moore is set to be sentenced on March 15 in the Wells Circuit Court.

Reonte Moore (Wells County Sheriff's Dept.)

