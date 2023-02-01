Gunman in 2021 shooting outside of Ossian factory pleads guilty

A "temp" worker was seriously injured in a shooting at BERNE Apparel
A "temp" worker was seriously injured in a shooting at BERNE Apparel(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man charged with shooting a fellow worker at an Ossian factory in October of 2021 has entered a guilty plea.

On the second day of Reonte Moore’s jury trial on Jan. 24, he entered a plea agreement for the charge of attempted murder. The agreement, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for the second charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon to be dropped.

Moore was arrested after a shooting on Oct. 22, 2021, at BERNE Apparel in Ossian. Police say they were called to the business on reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Officers say Moore fired multiple shots, seriously wounding the 22-year-old man with whom he had been arguing with. Court documents say both men were “temp” workers, assigned by an agency to work at the factory.

Moore is set to be sentenced on March 15 in the Wells Circuit Court.

Reonte Moore
Reonte Moore(Wells County Sheriff's Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2021 homicide

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A man who was arrested in the 2021 shooting death of a 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Community

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights 2022 successes, setbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control highlights their major successes and setbacks in 2022.

Shared Video

Goodies with Grace: Classic Biscuits

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Politics

Trump endorses Jim Banks in Indiana Senate race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed GOP Congressman Jim Banks in the race for the Indiana Senate seat.

Latest News

News

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings.

News

Goodies with Grace: Cranberry, pistachio, & white chocolate scones

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Vera Bradley “superfan” excited about the return of annual outlet sale

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
In life, you’d be wise to find someone who loved you as much as Taryn Tolliver loves Vera Bradley.

News

Vera Bradley “superfan” excited about the return of annual outlet sale

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

NW Ohio plays a big part in The Big Game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Wilson Sporting Goods plant in Ada makes all the footballs used in the National Football League