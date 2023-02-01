AWS Foundation CEO files for Fort Wayne City Council race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The current CEO of the AWS Foundation has filed to run for a Fort Wayne City Council seat.

Patti Hays (D) announced her candidacy for the council’s 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite, on Wednesday. She says she filed her paperwork on Jan. 24 to run in the Democratic primary on May 9.

The council seat is vacated by Jason Arp (R), who announced in January that he is running in the Fort Wayne mayoral race.

In a media release, Hays says she has lived in the 4th District for over 30 years and wants to ensure that the area has strong representation on the council. For more information about her campaign, visit her website.

As of Jan. 31, the Allen County Election Board’s candidate filings list shows Bob Behr (D), Joseph Townsend (R), Nicky Clarke (R), and Scott Myers (R) have also filed for the seat.

