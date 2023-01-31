Vera Bradley announces 2023 annual outlet sale dates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After nearly three years of cancellations due to COVID-19, officials with one of the area’s largest outlet sales have announced its return.

Vera Bradley announced last week their official dates for their annual outlet sale. It will be held from June 14-18 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Officials say anyone wanting to shop between June 14 and June 16 will need to purchase tickets to one of four shopping sessions. The Saturday and Sunday dates will not require tickets. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 28.

The event attracts thousands of shoppers to the Fort Wayne area every year. For more information of times and where to buy tickets, visit their website.

