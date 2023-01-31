Parkview Physicians Group opens Electric Works clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The area’s largest healthcare system has officially opened a clinic at the Electric Works campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) officials say the new clinic will be staffed with a family medicine team that is offering an “enhanced primary care model” that aims to offer more convenient services to area residents. The clinic had a soft-opening in December and is now fully operational as of Tuesday, Jan. 31.

They say the enhanced primary care team will include the patient’s primary care provider, a care navigator, a pharmacist, and behavioral health specialist, as needed. They note that lab and pharmacy services are also onsite for convenience.

The PPG clinic at Electric Works is located at 1660 Broadway St., Suite 165. Officials say to make an appointment with a Family Medicine provider at the new clinic, call 260-266-9805. No appointment is needed for the Parkview Walk-In Clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit their website.

