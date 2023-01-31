Marion man arrested following attempted kidnapping at grocery store

37-year-old Jason Milliner.
37-year-old Jason Milliner.(Grant County Jail)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a Marion man has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Marion grocery store on Monday.

On Jan. 30, officers say a woman came to the department to speak with an officer as she says a man attempted to grab her 4-year-old child while she was shopping at an area grocery store.

She told police she was able to hold onto the child and started to scream when the suspect fled from the store.

The department says they went to the store and got video surveillance of the suspect and the vehicle he left in. They say they were then able to identify the man as 37-year-old Jason Milliner from Marion. When police went to his home to question him, they say he admitted to being at the store that day.

He was then arrested on a kidnapping charge and was taken to the Grant County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Aine Noh
Fort Wayne man arrested on rape, child molestation charges
On Jan. 28, officers were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Ct. on reports of a shooting.
Allen Co. Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend shooting
Chimney Cakes grand opening
New Hungarian bakery ‘Chimney Cakes’ opens in Fort Wayne
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31
Hundreds flock to Bandidos after closure announced

Latest News

Parkview Physicians Group clinic at Electric Works
Parkview Physicians Group opens Electric Works clinic
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
FILE - Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Vera Bradley announces 2023 annual outlet sale dates
Julian takes a trip to Thai Diner in her newest #TellJulian segment!
TELL JULIAN: Thai Diner