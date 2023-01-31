Marion man arrested following attempted kidnapping at grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a Marion man has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Marion grocery store on Monday.

On Jan. 30, officers say a woman came to the department to speak with an officer as she says a man attempted to grab her 4-year-old child while she was shopping at an area grocery store.

She told police she was able to hold onto the child and started to scream when the suspect fled from the store.

The department says they went to the store and got video surveillance of the suspect and the vehicle he left in. They say they were then able to identify the man as 37-year-old Jason Milliner from Marion. When police went to his home to question him, they say he admitted to being at the store that day.

He was then arrested on a kidnapping charge and was taken to the Grant County Jail.

