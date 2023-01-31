Man pleads guilty in 2022 fatal drunk driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk in a 2022 crash that left a passenger in his car dead.

Court records show Yar Ju has entered a plea agreement for operating while intoxicated causing death and criminal recklessness. Two other counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness would be dropped. The agreement, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for him to spend 10 years behind bars and two years on probation.

Documents show the plea agreement also would require him to complete an alcohol, substance abuse, and psychological evaluation while he is on probation.

On Oct. 24, police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads for a crash. They say Ju ran a red light and sideswiped a truck that was going through the intersection. Ju and a passenger in his car were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not seriously hurt.

The coroner later reported that the passenger in Ju’s car was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as 30-year-old Ma Mat R Pe of Fort Wayne.

Court documents say Ju’s blood alcohol content registered at .340% following a blood draw at the hospital—over 4 times the legal limit. Documents also note that Ju was going about 100 mph at the time of the crash.

His sentencing hearing is currently set for Feb. 24.

Emergency crews respond to a crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on Monday, October 24, 2022. (Staff)

