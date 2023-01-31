Man flips switch on new Electric Works sign, reflects on deep roots with General Electric

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new sign is now lit up at Electric Works years after the old General Electric sign was turned off for the last time.

Kevin Gilliam has deep roots with General Electric and the old sign has a special place in his heart. He says while it was difficult to say goodbye to that sign in 2015, he’s excited for the next era for electric works.

“I can remember everything that was manufactured in every building I can see and that’s what so neat about this place,” Kevin said.

Kevin spent decades working for GE and when he walked into work each day, he’d see the old GE sign which was put up in 1917. It helped shape the Fort Wayne skyline for nearly a century.

Kevin was chosen to help begin a new era Monday night by flipping on the switch for the new sign at Electric Works. Throughout the years, his wife Jennifer has been by his side.

“She’s always been there, always supported me, putting up with all of my tirades and phone calls at 3:00 in the morning,” Kevin said.

“Over 30 years when he started here, he had been a Harvester man and came to GE and he’s helped give a good life to myself and our three kids,” Jennifer said.

As a new sign lights up, Kevin says he’s excited for what’s next.

“I can’t wait until phase three across the street,” Kevin said. “That’ll blow your socks off.”

Kevin says these days you’ll find him at Electric Works, but as a customer.

