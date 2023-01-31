‘Lucky to get out alive’; Man describes narrow escape from downtown house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A couple’s home went up in flames in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The man describes what it was like making their narrow escape.

Jesus Rosario says he and his partner were abruptly woken up just after midnight at their home on Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

“It was a pretty normal evening, went to bed early,” Rosario said. “I opened up the curtains and smoke just smacked me in the face, I couldn’t breath.”

First responders say when the first unit arrived on the scene, they reported heavy fire coming from the first floor. Rosario says he began trying to get the window open on the second story floor.

”Just as I got it she turned around and ran downstairs and ran out the front,” he said. “I grabbed the cat and by that time I had to jump, I hurt my ankle and luckily its not sprained or broken.”

The woman made it out safely, while Rosario says he stayed to look for their cat. He says the flames began to grow and he made the quick decision to jump out of the window.

“We were lucky to get out of there alive when we did,” he said. “We only had a few minutes.”

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. Rosario says they are just suffering from smoke inhalation and some bruising. Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department says it took well over one hour to control the blaze. Personnel say crews spent most of the morning finding and putting out hidden fires within the walls and in the attic.

“I’m definitely grateful we had the time we did to get out because it was a very short time,” Rosario said.

He says he doesn’t believe any of their belongings can be salvaged, but they are grateful for the people who have offered help in this time.

The Fort Wayne Fire department says they are still investigating the cause of the house fire.

