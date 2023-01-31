Huntington shelter treating dog thrown from truck seeking donations

The shelter is looking for donations after they say this dog was thrown out of a moving truck...
The shelter is looking for donations after they say this dog was thrown out of a moving truck on Monday.(Huntington County Humane Society)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Humane Society put out a plea on social media for donations after a heartbreaking story involving a beagle.

The shelter posted on their Facebook page Monday evening saying the dog pictured above was thrown out of a moving truck earlier that day.

“My skin hurts. My bones hurt. My soul hurts. I didn’t deserve this. I am not trash. I am kind. I am gentle. I am a living creature,” the shelter wrote in the post.

Officials say to help them continue to treat animals like this, they need donations. They say donors have “no idea how much it means” to them, and pleaded that readers be kind to animals. Anyone interested can donate online here.

