FWFD responded to early Tuesday morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they responded to a fire at a home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the fire happened on the 1300 block of W Main Street a little after midnight. First responders say when the first unit arrived on the scene, they reported heavy fire coming from the first floor.

Officials say two people were in the home at the time and safely evacuated. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

They say fire crews took well over one hour to control the blaze. Personnel say crews spent most of the morning finding and putting out hidden fires within the walls and in the attic.

The Fort Wayne Fire department says they are still investigating the cause of the house fire.

