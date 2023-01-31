Electric Works gives sneak peek into future projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Electric Works campus just lit their sign Monday evening, and officials say big things will be coming soon.

The Union Street Marketplace, according to personnel, will begin to see more development on the campus, with developers looking to boost food options and including Thai, Middle Eastern, and Korean cuisines.

They say that increasing the number options is not the only thing that is a part of the plan.

They say they are also planning to re-open the bowling alley, and even open up a speakeasy-style hangout. Officials say these would help encourage a nightlife scene on the campus.

