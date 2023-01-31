16-year-old charged in July shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 16-year-old Fort Wayne girl has been charged for her part in a shooting death in July of 2022.

Court documents say Jalayah Brown is charged with conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death. The documents say that sometime between the 4th of July and July 7, Brown and Elaysha Underwood conspired to shoot Lebrishia Hobbs.

Underwood is also charged with murder in Hobbs’s death.

Court records say Underwood went to Hobbs’ home on Picadilly Circle, near South Hanna Street and East Paulding Road, around 11 a.m. and messaged her on Instagram. A witness said she was at home with Hobbs when Underwood showed up at the house. The witness also said that when Hobbs went outside to meet Underwood she heard a gunshot.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said officers found Hobbs in critical condition in the backyard of the house. Hobbs was taken to a hospital where she later died.

