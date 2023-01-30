Victim in weekend apartment fire identified as Fort Wayne woman

FWFD responds to fire at Autumn Creek Apartments on Jan. 29.
FWFD responds to fire at Autumn Creek Apartments on Jan. 29.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in an apartment fire over the weekend as a 57-year-old woman.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were dispatched to an Autumn Creek Apartments building, in the 3900 block of Taylor Street, around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say they found someone on the second-floor balcony in the rear of the building and were able to rescue them with a ladder.

When crews went inside the first-floor apartment where the fire was coming from, they say they found a woman in the hallway who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. Her death has been ruled an accident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

