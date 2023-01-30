Rinehart to announce City Council candidacy Monday evening

Melissa Rinehart says she will be announcing her run for City Council District 2 on Jan. 30.(Melissa Rinehart)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local education director is throwing her hat in the ring to run for Fort Wayne City Council.

Melissa Rinehart says she will be announcing her bid for City Council District 2.

Rinehart is currently the education director at Neighborhood Health Clinic, and has worked as an educator in the nonprofit sector for a combined 25 years, according to a news release.

She says since she actively participates in various neighborhood associations, Rinehart claims she “has seen first-hand what concerns her neighbors have.”

Rinehart says her announcement will be held at Old crown Coffee Roasters at 3417 N Anthony Blvd., at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

