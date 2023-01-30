Rinehart to announce City Council candidacy Monday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local education director is throwing her hat in the ring to run for Fort Wayne City Council.

Melissa Rinehart says she will be announcing her bid for City Council District 2.

Rinehart is currently the education director at Neighborhood Health Clinic, and has worked as an educator in the nonprofit sector for a combined 25 years, according to a news release.

She says since she actively participates in various neighborhood associations, Rinehart claims she “has seen first-hand what concerns her neighbors have.”

“I want to advocate for improving ‘everyday infrastructure’, reconceptualizing public safety, and enhancing the quality of life for everyone in the second district. Whether living in the suburbs or in historic urban neighborhoods - everyone wants to live in an affordable home, navigate safe streets, and have a quality of life surpassing their expectations. We deserve an elected leader that works cooperatively with others while keeping voter issues front-and-center.”

Rinehart says her announcement will be held at Old crown Coffee Roasters at 3417 N Anthony Blvd., at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

