One seriously injured in Monday morning crash in Leo

One seriously injured in crash at S.R. 1 and Clay Street in Leo on Jan. 30.
One seriously injured in crash at S.R. 1 and Clay Street in Leo on Jan. 30.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is seriously injured after police say they were pinned during a crash in Leo-Cedarville Monday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of S.R. 1 and Clay Street around 9:20 a.m.

Officers say the gray pickup truck was southbound on S.R. 1 when he lost control as he came over a bridge because of slick roads. They say he then slid into the path of a northbound SUV, and they collided at the side of the bridge.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the SUV refused treatment.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31
Hundreds flock to Bandidos after closure announced
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant
Last Bandidos Mexican Restaurant to close Jan. 31
Women dead, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting
Woman dead, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
DEADLY FIRE: Apartment fire leaves one person dead Sunday
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

26-year-old Aine Noh
Fort Wayne man arrested on rape, child molestation charges
Melissa Rinehart says she will be announcing her run for City Council District 2 on Jan. 30.
Rinehart to announce City Council candidacy Monday evening
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Michael Walter served more than 20 years as the sole Democrat on the 5th District council. He...
Auburn Common Councilman passed away late last week