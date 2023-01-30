One seriously injured in Monday morning crash in Leo

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is seriously injured after police say they were pinned during a crash in Leo-Cedarville Monday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of S.R. 1 and Clay Street around 9:20 a.m.

Officers say the gray pickup truck was southbound on S.R. 1 when he lost control as he came over a bridge because of slick roads. They say he then slid into the path of a northbound SUV, and they collided at the side of the bridge.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the SUV refused treatment.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.